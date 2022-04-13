Albert Lea baseball falls to Mankato West

The Albert Lea Tigers lost the lead late in a 9-2 defeat to the Mankato West Scarlets on Monday. The game was tied at two with Mankato West Scarlets Varsity batting in the bottom of the fifth when an error scored one run for Mankato West Scarlets.

The Tigers struggled to contain the high-powered offense of the Scarlets, giving up nine runs.

In the second inning, Albert Lea got their offense started when Cam Davis drew a walk, scoring one run.

Mankato West evened things up at two in the bottom of the fourth inning when Braeden Smook singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

Zander Dittbenner was the winning pitcher for the Scarlets. Dittbenner surrendered zero runs on zero hits over four innings, striking out nine and walking one.

Dakota Jahnke took the loss for Albert Lea. The righty allowed two hits and four runs over one inning, striking out one.

Carter Miller started the game for Albert Lea. The lefthander went four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out three. Riley Bersaw started the game for Mankato West. The righthander went three innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out six.

Jahnke went two for three at the plate to lead the Tigers in hits.

Mankato West tallied eight hits. Avery Stock and Ryan Haley each racked up multiple hits for the Scarlets.