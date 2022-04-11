Albert Lea Community Theatre announces upcoming auditions for ‘Willy Wonka’ musical 

Albert Lea Community Theatre on Monday announced auditions will be April 25 and 26 for the musical “Willy Wonka” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center, 147 N. Broadway in Albert Lea.

The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka’s mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastical tale. Featuring the enchanting songs from the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, along with some new songs, “Willy Wonka” is a scrumdidilyumptious musical that is guaranteed to delight your sweet tooth and take you on a fantasy ride into the land of pure imagination.

Directed by Gordy Handeland, nine performances are scheduled for June 16 to 26. There are many roles available for children and adults of various ages. Children should be at least 8 years old to audition. Those auditioning should be prepared to sing, read from the script and learn a few dance steps. Auditions begin at 6 p.m. for children ages 8 to 15 with auditions for 16 and older beginning at approximately 7 p.m. Rehearsals will be scheduled weeknights starting in May, with some weekend involvement closer to the performance dates.

Tickets and more information regarding auditions are at actonbroadway.com.