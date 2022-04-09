Albert Lea High School students to have dance off-campus this year for prom

Prom at Albert Lea High School, scheduled for April 23, is just two weeks away.

Promenade, from 3 to 5 p.m., will be held in the high school’s gym, where students will do a grand march through decorated areas and get photos taken.

The dance itself will be at the Barn of Chapeau Shores — located at 504 Lake Chapeau Drive — from 7 to 11 p.m.

This year’s theme is “The Stars Are Out Tonight.”

“We have a junior prom committee,” said Trista Partlow, the 2022 prom adviser. “… We kind of come up with some idea of a theme, and then we take the top four and we have our senior class vote on them.”

Partlow started planning the event a couple months ago.

This year’s prom will be off-campus and not in the gym, something she called “new and exciting.”

“We asked [juniors and seniors] if they wanted to have a meal catered in and have it here or if they wanted to go off-campus,” she said. “Most of the students voted off-campus this year.”

Dinner will not be available, but snacks will be provided at prom.

“We’ll actually have a photo booth this year as well,” she said.

Mankato-based artist DJ Mega Matt will provide music.

Tickets were sold Thursday and Friday in the commons and can be purchased by contacting Partlow next week at trista.partlow@alschools.org or 379-5361.

Juniors and seniors were allowed to invite 10th graders, or they could request permission to bring a guest who does not attend ALHS and was under 20 years old and in good standing at their school. All guests are required to bring a completed permission form and a copy of their high school ID or a driver’s license.

And should a person leave, they won’t be allowed to return.

Staff and the school resource officer will be there, as well as staff from the venue.

Last year’s prom had mask restrictions, while the event was canceled entirely in 2020.

“It’s nice to be able to have these kids get together and have some sense of normalcy and enjoy the event with their classmates,” she said.