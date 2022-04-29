Albert Lea boys’ golf team wins Big 9 mid-season tournament

Boys face below freezing temps at start of event

The Big 9 Boys Golf teams were at Green Lea Golf Course in Albert Lea on Thursday morning for their mid season conference tournament.

The tournament started out cold and windy with a feels like temperature a little below freezing but gradually got a little warmer throughout the day.

Out of the 12 teams competing, the Albert Lea Tigers came out in first place with a team score of 309.

They were followed by Rochester Mayo at 323 and the Northfield Raiders at 326.

Players contributing to the teams score today were (senior) Tucker McKinney -75, (junior) Drew Teeter-76, (eighth grade) Ben Rasmussen- 78 and (ninth grade) Archie Nelson- 80.

The Tigers’ next match will take place at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester on May 3, where they will face Mankato East and Rochester Century.