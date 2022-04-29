Albert Lea boys’ golf team wins Big 9 mid-season tournament

Published 6:06 pm Friday, April 29, 2022

By Submitted

Boys face below freezing temps at start of event

The Big 9 Boys Golf teams were at Green Lea Golf Course in Albert Lea on Thursday morning for their mid season conference tournament. 

The tournament started out cold and windy with a feels like temperature a little below freezing but gradually got a little warmer throughout the day. 

Out of the 12 teams competing, the Albert Lea Tigers came out in first place with a team score of 309. 

They were followed by Rochester Mayo at 323 and the Northfield Raiders at 326. 

Players contributing to the teams score today were (senior) Tucker McKinney -75, (junior) Drew Teeter-76, (eighth grade) Ben Rasmussen- 78 and (ninth grade) Archie Nelson- 80. 

The Tigers’ next match will take place at Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester on May 3, where they will face Mankato East and Rochester Century. 

More News

Girls golf finishes tourney in 2nd place

Slight increase in COVID-19 cases continues in area

American Legion awards given

First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials