Albert Lea wins dual against Wingers

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team traveled to Red Wing Monday afternoon for a dual against the Wingers. Albert Lea won the match 349-357 after both teams put up scores well above their expected season average.

Captain Drew Teeter led the way with a score of 81. Junior Tim Chalmers, who shot an 86, was followed by Tucker McKinney and Noah Teeter who put up 89 and 93 respectively.

The junior varsity team had a good showing and won their match as well with the score being 360-421. Freshman Ledger Stadheim shot 82 and eighth graders Ben Rasmussen and Evan Anfinson had 87 and 88, respectively.

The Tigers will travel to Byron on Monday to play in a field of 12 teams at the Somerby Invite.