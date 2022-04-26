Albert Lea’s Farris elected chairman of Minnesota 1st District GOP

The Republican Party in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District elected a 19-year-old Albert Lea man Saturday to lead the party in the district over the next year.

Aaron Farris will be the district GOP chairman after defeating three-year incumbent Jerod Spilman of Courtland by an 82% to 18% margin.

“As one of the youngest people ever elected to chair a congressional district political party, I’m ready to bring a new type of leadership to the CD 1 MNGOP that’s focused on the grassroots of our party, improving our outreach, messaging and most importantly winning elections for Republicans everywhere. …” Farris said in a press release.

“I said during my candidate speech yesterday that if I was elected chair the Democrats would be shown no mercy at the ballot box. Let’s get out, work hard, fight for our candidates, and make that a reality — together.”

Farris served as deputy chairman from 2021 to 2022 and as secretary from 2020 to 2021. He also serves as chairman of the district’s Young Republicans and as vice chairman of the Freeborn County GOP.

Farris took an interest in politics from a young age and was elected as the youngest person to hold a position in either party in Minnesota’s history.

When still in high school, he was elected to the student council and served as a school board representative. He also spoke at graduation for Albert Lea High School.

He is employed as a Realtor at Robert Hoffman Realty Inc. in Albert Lea.