April Jeppson: I love the feeling when summer is coming

When the weather outside is frightful — oh wait, it’s not Christmas time.

I tease because I love.

Such an odd expression, but it rings true. I do enjoy living in Minnesota, so it’s OK when I make fun of the weather. If someone from out of state were to say anything about it though, my defenses would come up in high gear. It’s not that humid. The mosquitoes aren’t that bad. I mean at least we don’t have tarantulas and hurricanes. But if a local mentions the weather, it’ll actually spur on a pretty decent conversation.

As a kid I remember listening to my grandma talk to her friends, and I feel like half of their conversations were weather related. I remember thinking how old people’s conversations were so boring. Well guess what folks? Apparently I’m an old person. I often find myself talking about the weather, and I’ve lost track of how many columns I’ve written about it. I guess it’s time to purchase a more expensive face cream.

Anyway, it’s April and I don’t think my children built a single snow fort this year. A few tiny snowmen were attempted but nothing like in years previous. I don’t want to say we’ve really lucked out, but — we might only get snow one more time before flowers start to pop up. We could also get the worst storm of the year in a few weeks. I feel like someone needs to knock on a piece of wood real quick. Man, I hope I didn’t just jinx us. And sorry in advance if I did.

This is that weird time of year where you have winter boots and flip flops all piled in the entryway. I am not the best at putting away seasonal items in a timely fashion, so it’s going to be a few weeks before the snow pants get packed away no matter what the weather does this next month. I was told when I moved here that you shouldn’t plant anything until Mother’s Day. So if it’s too cold to plant, it’s too cold to put away the winter clothes.

The one thing I do like about this time of year is that you can actually feel that summer is coming. When the wind is mild and the sun is shining, my mood improves almost instantly. I also get a boost of energy. I forget how draining winter can be on the soul. It’s fun when there are carolers and hot chocolate to drink, but we’re all ready for warmth.

When we get that really warm day, I can’t stop myself from going for a walk. I know people that go for walks no matter what the temperature is. I’m not one of those people. However, I can pretty much guarantee that I’ll come home for work sometime in the next two weeks and ask the kids if they want to join me for a stroll. As it’s getting rid of some of their energy, I almost feel like it gives me more. It makes me want to refinish a piece of furniture or work the patio. I love that feeling.

