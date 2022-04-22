April Jeppson: It’s my jam or cup of tea, as some may say

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I get to see my folks this weekend. I don’t know who’s more excited, me or my kids. My children squeal and run to my parents’ truck as it pulls up, while I just smile and wait for them to walk up to the porch. I don’t think my father would appreciate his grown daughter leaping into his arms. We’d both end up on the ground and possibly need to make a visit to the clinic — it’s better that my eyes just light up and I give them both a long hug.

Having them home reminds me that good weather is on its way, too. I have kind of a theme with my articles this time of year. I’m not sure if you’ve picked up on it, so I’ll lay it out nice and simple. I’m ready for the warmth. I grew up in Minnesota so I understand that summer is better because the winters are long. However, as I get older I realize month after month of cold is just not my jam.

The expression goes “just not my cup of tea.” I don’t drink tea, so I always felt odd saying it because it didn’t make sense. I do, however, enjoy jams and jellies of various flavors, so I swapped out the traditional phrase for one that worked better for me. If you know me, saying something is “my jam” or “not my jam” is a fairly common occurrence.

I’ll tell you what is my jam, my work at the Senior Center. I have such a cool job. I get to meet so many nice people. I was talking to a gentleman yesterday and he informed me how much he enjoyed volunteering and helping out. We discovered that we both believe that there are good people in the world and sometimes we get burned by trusting too easily. We agreed that we’d rather get hurt occasionally, than become bitter and closed off.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve had the chance to meet with a few different businesses and nonprofits in this town that work with the 55+ community. I’m amazed at all the resources available. My heart has a soft spot for nonprofits. It can be hard work. Long hours, not the best pay and some days you question if you’re even doing any good. Then you get an email or a note in the mail thanking you for something and you instantly remember why you do it.

Last week I received a note in the mail thanking me for my positive articles I write in the paper. It only took this woman a few minutes to jot down her thoughts and pop it in the mail, but it brightened my whole day. I actually hung it in my office, and it’s been the bright spot in every day since then.

Genuine compliments are totally my jam. I love giving them and receiving them. I can’t wait to see my parents so I can hug them and tell them how much I love them. I might even jog a little toward them when I see their truck pull up.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.