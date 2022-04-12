Area in tornado watch as strong system moving in

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch through 10 p.m. Tuesday for most counties in the area.

The watch includes Freeborn, Faribault, Steele and Waseca counties in Minnesota and Worth and Winnebago counties in Iowa.

A strengthening storm system is expected to lead to severe weather in southern Minnesota throughout the evening.

Thunderstorms are likely after 6 p.m., and large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds are possible.

Hail could be the size of golf balls or larger.

The Weather Service advises people to be aware and ready to act and have multiple ways to receive warning information throughout the night.

Check back to the Tribune for updates.