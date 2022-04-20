Award-winning lecturer to give seminar next week  

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 19, 2022

By Submitted

The Real Women Dream Big seminar with Susan Joyce will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 30 at the Albert Lea Art Center, 101 S. Broadway Ave. 

Susan Joyce is an Albert Lea resident and  an award-winning financial adviser and lecturer who has facilitated hundreds of presentations and seminars in the area of financial management, business development and marketing, career and personal development, and economic trends and political impacts on personal finance. She is listed in the Cambridge Who’s Who Registry of Executives and Professionals, has been a member of multiple state, national, and international organizations, such as Rotary, Zonta International, Business and Professional Women MN/USA, National Association of Female Executives, Public Relations Society of America, and Non-Fiction Authors Association.

