Beth Ann Belshan, age 51, of Glenville, MN passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 surrounded by family at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Born on September 20, 1970 to Robert & Gloria (Monson) Belshan. She attended Glenville High School & was involved in cheerleading. She worked towards a Bachelor’s in Psychology at Mankato State University. Beth worked many careers over the years and took genuine pride in caring for her mother, along with her brother, for the last several years.

Beth loved with her whole heart and was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, auntie & friend. She had a motherly instinct that extended beyond her children that touched many. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and children. She enjoyed cooking & baking and made many family holiday meals. She loved good food and always had a Coca-Cola in her hand. She will forever be missed by many.

She is survived by her three children, daughter Nastassia (Dan) Misgen of New Richland, MN, son Dakota Keithley of Albert Lea, MN, daughter Hanna Keithley of Steamboat Springs, CO, as well as two beloved granddaughters Kinley & Sloane. Mother, Gloria Bolhuis, sisters, Julie (Brent) Jensen, Debi (Rocky) Edmond, and brothers Troy Belshan & Wade Belshan, as well as nieces and nephews, Tasha (Kyle) Belshan, Cole (Sara) Tlamka, Jenna (Eli) Riggle, Brandon Tlamka & Trinity Belshan, great niece and nephews, Haidyn, Huntley and Henryk.

Beth is preceded in death by her stepfather, Daniel Bolhuis, brother David Bolhuis, cousin Kelly Maher & father Robert Belshan.

A celebration of life will be held by her family on Saturday April 30, 2022 at the Glenville Community Center, Glenville, MN from 2 – 5 pm.