BIDS/209TH STRET

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minnesota

209TH STREET BITUMINOUS PAVING & HAPPY TRAILS LANE OVERLAY PROJECT

City Project Number: 2103

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, April 26, 2022, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

2,242 CY Common Excavation

2,849 Tons Aggregate Base, Class 5

1,653 SY Edge Mill Bituminous Surface

676 SY Full-Width Mill Bituminous Surface

1,579 Ton Bituminous Paving

892 Gal Bituminous Tack

120 LF Concrete Curb & Gutter

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, April 26, 2022

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 8169555, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager