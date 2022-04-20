PUBLIC NOTICE

REQUEST FOR BIDS

EXCLUSIVE MATERIAL GRAVEL AGREEMENT

FOR THE SHELL ROCK

RIVER WATERSHED

DISTRICT

FREEBORN COUNTY,

MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received until 3:00 P.M. on the 17th day of June, 2022, by the Shell Rock River Watershed District (SRRWD) at 214 West Main Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the exclusive right to gravel at the Headwaters Property (the “Property”) of up to 180,000 tons or five (5) years, whichever occurs first. The Property is located at 78540 170th Street City of Albert Lea, County of Freeborn, State of Minnesota. A map is attached to the form Exclusive Material Gravel Agreement specifically the designated area for gravel removal. Soil borings of the Property are available for review. Bids are for lump sum. Bidder must agree to all terms and conditions set forth in the Exclusive Material Gravel Agreement available for review at SRRWD office.

For technical question or to receive a copy of the Agreement or soil borings, contact: SRRWD office:

214 West Main Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Phone: 507-377-5785

Email:

Leah.Stadheim@co.freeborn.mn.us

Facsimile or electronic transmissions will not be accepted. Any bids received after the date and time listed above will be returned and will not be considered. Said bids will be opened by the SRRWD at its office 214 West Main Street, Albert Lea, Minnesota at 3:00 P.M on the 17th day of June, 2022. Bid will be awarded to the highest, responsive, responsible bidder. Bid will be awarded on the 12th day of July, 2022. The SRRWD reserves the right to reject any or all Bids.

All bids must be addressed to the Administrator – Shell Rock River Watershed District Albert Lea, Minnesota and shall have endorsed thereon, “Proposal for Exclusive Material Gravel Agreement, Freeborn County, Minnesota”.

Shell Rock River Watershed District supports Equal Employment Opportunities. No person shall be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin in any phase of employment for this or any project.

Dated at Albert Lea, Minnesota this 15th day of April, 2022.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 20, 2022

BIDS