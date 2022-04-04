BIDS/E.MAIN STREET

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minnesota

E. Main Street & Washington Avenue Parking Lot

Reconstruction Project

City Project Number: 2207

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, April 26, 2022, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment to install the following estimated quantities:

2,155 SY Bituminous Pavement Removal

180 CY Common Excavation

356 Ton Bituminous Paving

216 Gal Bituminous Tack

652 Tons Aggregate Base, Class 5

109 LF Concrete Curb & Gutter

1,292 LF Paint Striping

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, April 26, 2022

Plans, specifications, and proposals are available for electronic download at QuestCDN.com, Quest Project No. 8169564, for a $20.00 nonrefundable fee. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007 for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed plan holders will be allowed to bid.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager