BIDS/LAUNDRY EQUIPMENT

SHADY OAKS

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY EQUIPMENT

ALBERT LEA ALHRA

The Albert Lea Housing and Redevelopment Authority (ALHRA) will receive sealed bids for furnishing commercial laundry equipment for Shady Oaks. The bids will be received until 9:00 A.M. May 23rd, 2022, at which time they will publicly be opened and read. The bids will be presented to the ALHRA Board at the next scheduled meeting. All proposals/bids must be made on the forms furnished and can be obtained at the ALHRA Office located at 800 4th Ave S, Albert Lea, MN. The ALHRA Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids, accept or reject any alternates, waive any informality or to accept the bid deemed to be in the best interest of the ALHRA. Bids may be held by the ALHRA Board for a period not to exceed 90 days from the opening of the bid for the purpose of reviewing and investigating the qualifications of the bidders prior to awarding the contract.

Apr. 27 and May 4, 2022

