Bricelyn man injured in crash in Faribault County

A Bricelyn man was injured in a vehicle crash in Faribault County Tuesday morning.

Cesar Hinostroza, 30, was taken by Blue Earth Ambulance to United Hospital District in Blue Earth and then flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, according to the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated the crash occurred near the intersection of 70th Street and 395th Avenue, on the township line dividing Blue Earth and Elmore townships.

Deputies responded to the crash at 8:39 a.m.

Hinostroza was reportedly driving west on 70th Street when his vehicle went off the road to the south. The vehicle entered the ditch and hit a driveway approach before coming to rest in the ditch.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Blue Earth Ambulance and Blue Earth Fire Department.