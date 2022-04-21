Cause of dealership fire ruled accidental

Albert Lea Fire Rescue reported Thursday that the cause of the March 30 fire at Dave Syverson Auto Center was accidental, according to a press release.

Sparks from welding in the shop area landed in wooden products and other materials on the floor. After the shop employees left for the day, the materials caught fire and the flames spread to a semi-truck parked nearby.

There were no injuries reported in the fire, but it caused significant damage to the shop and several vehicles parked inside.

The Albert Lea fire and police departments were dispatched shortly before 8 p.m. March 30 to a fire alarm at the dealership. Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. The business was closed for the day, with one person on-site performing cleaning duties. This person had left the building by the time emergency crews arrived. Crews extinguished the fire, which was contained to the truck body shop portion of the building.

Also assisting at the scene were the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Glenville and Clarks Grove fire departments, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.