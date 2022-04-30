Cemstone Companies welcome senior business development engineer 

Cemstone Companies, a leader in the ready-mixed concrete and construction materials industry announced the addition of Jim Grothaus, P.E. as senior business development engineer. Grothaus will work with counties, municipalities, civil consultants and contractors in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. He will focus on the development and design phase of construction to promote resilient and sustainable products including concrete pavements and Cemstone’s family of performance based engineered products.

Grothaus has worked in the transportation, infrastructure and construction industry for over 25 years. Early in his career, Grothaus worked for Short Elliot Hendrickson (SEH) as a project engineer, where he was responsible for the design and construction of municipal capital improvement projects. After three years at SEH, he joined the University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies in 2001 where he led the development and delivery of numerous transportation outreach, education and research projects for the state of Minnesota, local communities and the civil engineering industry. In 2017, Grothaus went to work for Hancock Concrete Products as technical resource engineer, where he provided technical information to local and state specifiers on the benefits of concrete pipe and box culverts.

Grothaus attended the University of Minnesota where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering in 1997. In 2015, he received the Donald C. Stone Award for Excellence in Education from the American Public Works Association, and he is a registered Professional Engineer in Minnesota.

Cemstone Companies, founded in 1927, is led by five generations of the Becken family and celebrating its 95th year in business. Cemstone, best known for its blue ready-mix trucks, operates ready-mixed concrete operations across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. In addition to concrete, Cemstone offers a complete line of construction materials including concrete-related products, concrete pumping capabilities, aggregates, engineering services, concrete block and masonry products.