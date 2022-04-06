Chickens perish in barn fire on Hammer Road

Albert Lea Fire Rescue reported no injuries Wednesday morning from a barn fire at 1735 Hammer Road Wednesday night.

After a passerby reported the fire, Albert Lea and Clarks Grove fire departments were dispatched at 11:45 p.m., according to a press release. They arrived on scene to find a 20-by-20-foot barn housing chickens fully on fire. Law enforcement made contact with the homeowner and verified that no one was in the barn.

The fire departments were on the scene for about an hour, extinguishing the fire and hot spots. The barn is a total loss, with damages still being estimated. Only two chickens escaped the fire. How many chickens perished has not been released.

No other buildings were involved in the fire.

The cause of the fire appears to be electrical.