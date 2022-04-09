Church’s men’s ministry hosting breakfast

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 8, 2022

By Submitted

First Presbyterian Church’s MoMENtum Men’s Ministry will be hosting it’s first men’s breakfast since the pandemic started on at 7:30 a.m. April 16. Jake Sullivan, former Iowa State basketball star, will be the guest speaker and will share how God has used basketball from the campus of Iowa State to the rebel territories of Chad, Africa, and everything in between to advance the gospel message. There will be a free will donation for the meal, but you must reserve your seat at the table by calling 373-2035 by Monday. For more information, contact Dean Christianson  at deanfirstpres@gmail.com.

