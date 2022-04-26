City Council approves joint powers agreement with Freeborn County for trail

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday approved a joint powers agreement between the city and Freeborn County for the development and maintenance of a public trail on the abandoned Union Pacific Railroad line that runs through the city.

The agreement covers about 2.4 miles of the former rail bed from Sundance Lane, along Minnesota Highway 13, across the highway, along Elmira Street, across Shoff Creek, and through the south part of the city to Madison Avenue.

Freeborn County hopes to eventually continue the trail north of Albert Lea to Hartland.

Freeborn County purchased the about 12-mile stretch of abandoned line from Albert Lea to Hartland from the railroad company in 2014 with two federal and state grants totaling $1.1 million. The line was abandoned in 2011.

Under the agreement approved Monday, the city would assume responsibility for operating, maintaining and repairing the trail within city limits while the county would retain ownership.

City Manager Ian Rigg said with the agreement in place, the two entities hope to work together with local trail enthusiasts to seek out grant funds for the project. If, in the future, the city has excess general fund revenue, it could also set aside money for the project.

Third Ward Councilor Jason Howland said once complete, the trail will be a great benefit to the city and improve areas of town that it passes through.

Mayor Vern Rasmussen said he said he thinks the trail will create an opportunity for Albert Lea to be a destination. The trail can eventually connect to the trail to Myre-Big Island State Park.

He said he looked forward to continue further the vision of the trails.

The action comes after the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners last week voted to accept a proposal from HDR Engineering Inc. for almost $18,000 to review what work will need to be done to retrofit four existing bridges on the trail property between Albert Lea and Manchester for pedestrian and light vehicle use.

Freeborn County Highway Engineer Phil Wacholz said at the board meeting that knowing the estimated costs to make the improvements to the bridges would be helpful in securing funds for the project.

The company had provided earlier recommendations in 2016.

The county board also approved a contract with Albert Lea Tree Service for about $40,000 to clear the brush and trees from the trail property between from Freeborn County Road 74 and Manchester.

The company will also chemically treat the property once existing brush is removed to prevent further regrowth.

Second District Commissioner Dan Belshan said the board hopes the trail will eventually become a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources trail and that state funds will be able to pay for a majority of the project.

Third District Commissioner John Forman pointed out the county had already set aside some funds for the maintenance of this trail, and the board’s action last week will be paid for with some of those funds.

Check back for more from Monday’s City Council meeting.