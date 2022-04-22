City staff secure Fountain Lake Park dock
Published 1:16 pm Friday, April 22, 2022
- Joe Grossman, city parks supervisor, and crews move the city dock that broke away from Fountain Lake Park on Thursday to secure it before the storms forecast for Friday. The goal was to get the dock to the City Beach for assessment and repairs. The city stated staff have received many questions in person and on social media about why the city leaves the dock in place over the winter. The dock and ramp measure about 65 feet long and are extremely heavy. It’s held in place with 20-foot-long pilings. The size and weight make the dock dangerous for crews to remove and install every year, along with taking many hours of labor. The city reinforced the dock several years ago to leave it in place year-round, similar to the fishing piers at Edgewater Park and Myre-Big Island State Park. The reinforcement worked for several winters, until the combination of heavy winds — up to 40 mph — and ice proved too much on March 26. Provided