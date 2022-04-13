Council awards contract for Hammer, Richway work

The Albert Lea City Council on Monday awarded the bid for the city’s state-aid overlay project happening this summer.

The project includes the bituminous mill and overlay of Hammer Road from Bridge Avenue to Sorensen Road and Richway Drive from Bridge Avenue to Garfield Avenue, along with various curb and gutter and sidewalk replacement.

Bids for the project opened March 29, and the city received one bid from Ulland Brothers Inc. for about $770,000.

The engineer’s estimate was about $709,000. City Manager Ian Rigg said the items that were higher were mobilization, storm sewer installation and sodding.

In other action, the council:

• Witnessed the swearing in of new Albert Lea Police Department Officer Michael Johnson and Police Reserve Officers Dylan Callahan and Ryan Green.

• Passed a resolution supporting special events in Albert Lea organized by the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau, Albert Lea Main Street program and the Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce. These organizations will have special event fees waived for 2022.

• Approved Hometown Pride Cleanup Day from 9 a.m. to noon April 30. On that day, residents can dispose of most items free of charge or at a reduced rate. Proof of city residence will be required.

Residents can dispose of brush and yard waste, household garbage and demolition debris for free. Cost to dispose of an appliance, sofa or mattress is $10, and other furniture pieces are $5. Passenger car tires can be disposed of for $3.

• Approved a program that will give families that have a student enrolled in Freeborn County Head Start a family pass to the city pool and one session of swim lessons at no charge.

There are 54 students in the program who attend preschool in partnership with Albert Lea Area Schools.

• Approved an amended zoning and land use map for property owned by Todd and Julie Ulve for a new residence.

• Had a public hearing regarding the city’s proposed tax abatement for the acquisition of property from Freeborn Mower Electric Cooperative. The portion to be abated is $32,150 annually out of the $53,000 in new taxes the city would receive, for a total of $225,000 over seven years.

• Approved resolutions designating properties owned by Scott Schroeder and Tom Norby as in need of orderly annexations into the city.

Schroeder is constructing a new house and wanted to connect to city sewer and water. As a neighbor to Schroeder, Norby’s property would have been surrounded by all properties in city limits and must annex, according to city policy.

Norby spoke against the annexation, saying he did not see the benefits of joining the city.

City Manager Ian Rigg said the increased taxes would be $86 a year for Norby to be in city limits.

Both properties will be zoned R-1.

• Accepted a bid from Justin Krueger to lease 44.5 acres of farmland from the city for $155 per acre for five years. The land is over five tracts.

• Declared Wind Down Wednesday as a community festival.

• Accepted a donation for a memorial tree in memory of Pierce Delger.