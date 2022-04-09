County Farm Bureau donates to food shelf

Freeborn County Farm Bureau presented a $250 check to the Freeborn County Food Shelf on March 24 as part of the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s efforts to raise awareness and provide support to address food insecurity in communities across the state.

The Minnesota Farm Bureau works closely with its membership to support rural communities and the issues most important to them. Through special events, classroom learning and other engagement opportunities, counties create specific programming designed to help their communities thrive.

To specifically address food security, counties can apply for hunger solutions grants from the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation. In 2021, 41 county Farm Bureaus received more than $4,000 in grant funding from the foundation. Partnering with local organizations and businesses, the counties leveraged their grants to raise more than $18,000 in support of local hunger programs.

For more information about programming offered, or to learn about the foundation and its work, visit www.fbmn.org.

The Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation is an advocate for agriculture, driven by the beliefs and policies of our nearly 30,000 member families and 78 county groups. Learn more about our efforts as an advocate for rural Minnesota at www.fbmn.org.