Court dispositions: Jan. 20-27, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 20

Jay Ervin Frank Becker, 46, 803 Ramsey, Albert Lea. Count 1: No jurisdiction (TCIS amended charge) – Aid/Abet arson – felony. Local confinement 266 days, credit for time served 266 days. Supervised probation, indeterminate. Fine $5,000. Fees $145. Pay restitution jointly and severally in the following amounts: $14,946.00 to Interstate Packaging, Inc.; $625,744.41 to Travelers Property Casualty; and $2,839.57 to the City of Albert Lea. Make good faith payments of restitution during the terms of probation. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 48 months, stay for 21 years.

Manuel Cruz Guaman Mainato, 32, 244 Pearl St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – speeding – exceed limit of 30 mph. Fees $40. Count 3: Traffic regulation – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $200.

Holly Marie Langfald, 434, 17954 Jubilee Way, Lakeville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Brandon Lee Moreno, 29, 213 Main St. E, Alden. Count 1: Dangerous weapons – metal knuckles/switch blade. Local confinement 30 days, stay for 30 days. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Bradley Christopher Hoppe, 29, 36773 Hemingway Ave., North Branch. Count 1: Hunting – small game without a license. Fees $180. Count 2: Hunting – pheasants without stamp validation. Fees $50.

Jan. 24

Saul Tovalin, 27, 909 Janson St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Local confinement 90 days, stay 84 days, crest for time served six days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $455.

Jan. 25

Derek Alan Sathre, 34, 119 Fourth St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – vehicle registration/permit/plates required. Fees $110. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Fees $200.

Mitchell Mageven Stevens, 35, Cerro Gordo County Jail, Mason City. Count 1: Receiving stolen property – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 19 months, stay for three years. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for two days, credit for time served two days. Fees $155. Count 2: Financial transaction card fraud – felony. Dismissed.

Kevin Michael Corcoran, 27, 1317 W. Roscoe St., Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 90/70. Fees $220.

Raul Braulio Garcia Guerra, 41, 610 Larimore Circle, Albert Lea. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license after 60 days residency. Fees $180.

Dakota Miguel Hogue, 21, 902 SE Rene St., Ankeny, Iowa. Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Jan. 26

Nicole Lee Barnett, 34, 2005 N. Sunrise Drive, St. Peter. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for one year. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $180. Count 2: Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed.

Jesus Lara-Rangel, 21, 2400 Esquire Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Local confinement nine days, credit for time served nine days. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $3,647.89. Fees $205. Count 2: Traffic – careless driving. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 4: Possession of alcoholic beverage by underage person. Dismissed. Count 5: Possession of small amount of marijuana. Dismissed.

Kristine Robin Lenze, 30, 2020 Tower Road, Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $150.

Brandon James Robers, 27, 706 37th St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Possession of a methamphetamine – fifth-degree felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 12 months and one day. Fees $175. Count 2: Obstruction legal process with force. Dismissed. Count 3: Assault – fifth-degree misdemeanor. Local confinement for 16 days, credit for time served 16 days.

Ryan Steven Theissn, 38, 2005 Sunrise Drive, Saint Peter. Count 1: Assault in the second degree – felony. Dismissed. Count 2: Burglary – first-degree – dwelling occupied, non-accomplice present – felony. Local confinement for 97 days, credit for time served 97 days. Supervised probation for 20 years. Fees $80. Count 3: Burglary in the first-degree – dangerous weapon – felony. Dismissed.

Mitchell Lee Anderson, 26, 12616 830th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 178 days for two years, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for two years. Fess $1,005. Count 3: Misdemeanor obstructing arrest or legal process. Guilty, no sentence pronounced. Count 4: Misdemeanor possession of switchblade. Dismissed.

Derek Michael Schroht, 22, 202 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – underage drinking and driving. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $100. Count 2: Wireless communications device – initiate, compose, send retrieve, read electronic message. Dismissed.

Oscar Ramirez Gutierrez, 43, 620 E. McLaine St., Osceola, Iowa. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Jerrell Wendell Trainham, 35, 432 B St., West Fargo, North Dakota. Count 1: Following/close reasonable. Local confinement for 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $100.

Jan. 27

Jane Marie Midthun, 52, 13957 Hollyhock Lane, Rogers. Count 1: Public nuisances – by act or failure to act – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for 365 days. Conditions – maintain and keep all rental and vacant properties clean and free of debris and refuse, bring properties into compliance with minimum housing standards. License and pay fees for the unlicensed rental properties as required by the city of Albert Lea. Permit city of Albert Lea Inspections to enter rental and vacant properties to ensure compliance with minimal housing requirements. Schedule inspections within 90 days. Count 2: Public Nuisances – condition that annoys, injures or endangers – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for 365 days. Conditions – maintain and keep all rental and vacant properties clean and free of debris and refuse, bring properties into compliance with minimum housing standards. License and pay fees for the unlicensed rental properties as required by the city of Albert Lea. Permit city of Albert Lea Inspections to enter rental and vacant properties to ensure compliance with minimal housing requirements. Schedule inspections within 90 days.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.