Court dispositions: Jan. 27-Feb. 4, 2022

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 27

Shawn Jamie Midthun, 47, 13957 Hollyhock Lane, Rogers. Count 1: Public nuisances – by act or failure to act – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for 365 days. Conditions – maintain and keep all rental and vacant properties clean and free of debris and refuse, bring properties into compliance with minimum housing standards. License and pay fees for the unlicensed rental properties as required by the city of Albert Lea. Permit city of Albert Lea Inspections to enter rental and vacant properties to ensure compliance with minimal housing requirements. Schedule inspections within 90 days. Count 2: Public Nuisances – condition that annoys, injures or endangers – misdemeanor. Unsupervised probation for 365 days. Conditions – maintain and keep all rental and vacant properties clean and free of debris and refuse, bring properties into compliance with minimum housing standards. License and pay fees for the unlicensed rental properties as required by the city of Albert Lea. Permit city of Albert Lea Inspections to enter rental and vacant properties to ensure compliance with minimal housing requirements. Schedule inspections within 90 days.

John Michael O’Connor, 27, 836 S. Newton Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test, breath or test refusal or failure – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 days for four years, credit for time served four days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $455. Count 3: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – uninsured vehicle – owner violation – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 days for four years, credit for time served four days. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $455. Count 5: Traffic – open bottle law; drinking and consumption. Dismissed.

Micah Hildon Ogren, 29, 1604 W. Richway Drive, Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – intentionally inflict, attempts to inflict bodily harm. Local confinement 90 days, stay 83 days for one year, credit for time served seven days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580. Count 2: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed. Count 3: Damage to property – fourth-degree intentional damage – other circumstances. Local confinement 90 days, stay 83 days for one year, credit for time served seven days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $580.

Steven Clayton O’rourke, 42, 2124 W Fifth St., Duluth. Count 1: Financial transaction card fraud – use – no consent. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 314 days for two years, credit for time served 51 days. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $808.09. Fees $205. Count 2: Possession or sale of stolen or counterfeit check – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 314 days for two years, credit for time served 51 days. Supervised probation for two years. Restitution $808.09. Fees $205.

Antonio Luis Ramirez, 24, 821 Broadway S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $46.22. Fees $75.

Sabrina Elizabeth Stotlar, 30, 811 Third St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days for one year, credit for time served one day. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $255.

Jonathan Michael Boyd, 44, Freeborn County Jail. Count 1: Burglary – second-degree – building, possess tool – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 18 months, stay for two years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served 67 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $80.

Ashley Rose Thompson, 29, 1111 Madison Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Pharmacy – legend drugs – unlawful possess/sell/give away/barter/exchange/distribute. Local confinement 30 days, stay 30 days for one year. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $355.

Ethan Tennyson Ball, 19, 320 Willamor Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor possession by person under 21. Fees $180.

David Timothy Johston, 39, 7898 Heinbuch Trail, Woodbury. Count 1: Fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance – felony. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $150.

David Earl Wunderlich, 56, 729 Churchill Drive, Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Jan. 28

Alexis Rumualdo Perez Bautista, 29, 1815 Third St. NE, Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Luis Alberto Cortez-Vazquez, 34, 505 Edgewood Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $180.

Kaden Patrik Ellingon, 19, 12449 810th Ave., Glenville. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180.

Griffin Alan Studier, 18, 73726 180th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Fish and game – take fish without angling license. Fees $180. Count 2: Liquor possession by person under 21. Fees $100.

Jan. 31

Sher Nay Wah, 31, 1673 Orange Ave. E., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $605. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Kenneth Earl Gossman, 83, 359 Hillcrest Circle, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Alter or deface registration. Fees $300. Count 3: No Minnesota registration. Fees $100. Count 4: No proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

Joshua Jon Peterson, 36, 24915 504th St., Northwood. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $75.

Feb. 1

Brett Thomas Green, 33, St. Cloud. Count 1: Possession of methamphetamine – fifth-degree – felony. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees waived.

Miranda Penelope Kilmesh, 21, 1103 Seventh St., Eldora, IA. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two years. Fees $805. Count 3: Traffic – open bottle law, drinking and consumption. Dismissed.

Savannah April Talamantes, 23, 315 S. Walnut, Owatonna. Count 1: Harassment restraining order – violate and knows of temporary or restraining order. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $275.

Gabriela Reyna-Cardenas, 55, 2500 Gene Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Melissa Lynn Hanson, 57, 82299 200th St., Hayward. Count 1: Emergency powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for time served one day, concurrent. Fees: $1,080. Count 2: Emergency powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence. Count 3: Emergency powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence. Count 4: Emergency powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence. Count 5: Emergency powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence. Count 6: Emergency powers – violate any emergency powers order or rule – misdemeanor. Concurrent sentence.

Feb. 2

Alyssa Reye Barrientos, 29, 1509 Edina Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driver who is not owner must later produce proof of insurance. Fees $280.

Jeremie Garcia, 36, 809 18th St. E., Albert Lea. Disorderly conduct – brawling or fighting – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 88 days for one year, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $300.

Jorge Jesus Lazaro, 21, 616 James Ave., Albert Lea. 11/18/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.11/22/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Joseph Lee Marlin, 39, 1329 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. 9/12/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. 5/28/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $310. 4/27/20 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155. 7/1/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Motor vehicle registration – display another’s plates. Dismissed. 10/20/21 offense. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating vehicle. Dismissed. 3/2/21 offense. Count 1: Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Local confinement 90 days, stay 60 days for one year. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $155.

Jayne Irene Stout, 48, 201 Central Ave. Hollandale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – intersection gridlock – stop or block traffic. Fees $50.

Ramon Gomez-Davila, 45, 406 Hawthorne St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Christain Zamarripa, 26, 107 Mill St. N., Brownsdale. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Zoey Eileen Bina, 20, 1516 E. Hawthorne St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Speeding 94/70. Fees $220

Count 2: Hands-free law – initiate/compose/send/retrieve/read electronic message. Fees $50. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $200.

Timothy Duane Jordan, 42, 47531 127th St., Lewisville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Rhiana Margaret Scibilia, 35, 404 Sixth St. SW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Feb. 3

Justis Allen Yost, 24, 251 Fifth St. SE, Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 176 days for two years, credit for time served four days. Fees: 1,005. Count 3: Traffic – driving after revocation. Dismissed.

Lance Lee Miketey, 42, 204 First Ave. NW, Fairfax. Count 1: over legal tandem axle weight. Fees $180.

Feb. 4

Trenton Ray Degraftenreed, 22, 106 St. Mary Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – by swindle. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $20. Fees $150.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.