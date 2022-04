Oct. 1, 1929 – Dec. 14, 2021

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Darlene Tue, 92, Albert Lea, Minn., died Tuesday, Dec. 14, in Albert Lea.

Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church in Northwood, Iowa. Inurnment will be in South Silver Lake Cemetery near Lockwood.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea.

