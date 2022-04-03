Dennis R. Yotter

Dennis Ralph Yotter, 60, of Austin, passed away on March 28th, 2022.

Dennis was born July 7th, 1961, to Ralph and Patricia (Mitchell) Yotter in Slayton, MN. After graduating Albert Lea High School in 1980 he attended vocational school. He enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard and served 9 years where he achieved the rank of Sargent.

Dennis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He worked hard his entire life and instilled a hard work ethic in his family. He was a talented industrial mechanic and was always willing to pass on his knowledge. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, turkey and deer hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren, eating blueberry pie, a cold beer after he finished mowing and country drives with his wife.

Dennis had a large laugh and even larger smile no matter the situation. He saw the positive even in the hardest of times. He was never short on friends and knew how to make a new friend out of everyone he met.

Dennis is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Julie; his parents; his children: Tara Yotter of Albert Lea, Melissa Yotter of Mankato, and Jordan (Amanda) Montes of Albert Lea; grandchildren: Sean, Seth, Alyvia, Isabella, Dylan, Aubrey, and Vivian; siblings: Bonnie Villarreal, David Yotter, Julie (Kevin) Kvenvold, and Doug (Shelly) Yotter; brother in-law, Jay (Mari) Bottelson; and several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

Dennis is preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clair and Bonnie Bottelson; and brother, Daniel Yotter.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Bonnerup Funeral Service in Albert Lea.