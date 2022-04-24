DFL Party endorses candidates for Senate and House seats

DFL delegates across the new Senate District 23 selected their candidates to endorse Sunday afternoon for both Senate and House seats for this fall’s election.

Winning the DFL endorsement for Senate District 23 was Brandon Lawhead of Austin. Mary Hinnenkamp of Albert Lea won the party endorsement for House District 23A, and Tom Stiehm of Austin won the endorsement for District 23B.

Check back for a full story.