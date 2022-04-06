Duplicate Bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 5, 2022
From the year 1120, starting in China, people started playing cards down through the years. George Washington liked the game of Bridge and on down to 2022 in Austin at the Senior Center. Bridge is still being played on at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and again at again at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. On March 29, four tables played, and the results were the following:
First: Joyce Crowe andMillie Siever
Second: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher
Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
On March 30, five full tables played, and winners were the following:
First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup
Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Third tie: Barb and Orrin Roisen
Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz
Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland
Duplicate bridge is played every week; players come from Mason City, Austin, Rose Creek and Albert Lea.