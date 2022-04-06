Duplicate Bridge winners announced

From the year 1120, starting in China, people started playing cards down through the years. George Washington liked the game of Bridge and on down to 2022 in Austin at the Senior Center. Bridge is still being played on at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and again at again at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. On March 29, four tables played, and the results were the following:

First: Joyce Crowe andMillie Siever

Second: Gail Schmidt and Jim Fisher

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

On March 30, five full tables played, and winners were the following:

First: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup

Second: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Third tie: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Fifth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

Duplicate bridge is played every week; players come from Mason City, Austin, Rose Creek and Albert Lea.