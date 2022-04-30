Duplicate bridge winners announced

Four tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center. Start time on both days is always 11:30 a.m.; on Wednesday, nine teams played.

Tuesday winners were the following:

First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Third: Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Siever

Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesdays winners were the following: