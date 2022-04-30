Duplicate bridge winners announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022
Four tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center. Start time on both days is always 11:30 a.m.; on Wednesday, nine teams played.
Tuesday winners were the following:
- First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Third: Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Siever
- Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland
Wednesdays winners were the following:
- First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
- Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schoultz,
- Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland