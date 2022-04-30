Duplicate bridge winners announced

Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 29, 2022

By Submitted

Four tables played duplicate bridge on Tuesday at the Austin Senior Center. Start time on both days is always 11:30 a.m.; on Wednesday, nine teams played. 

Tuesday winners were the following:

  • First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
  • Second: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Third: Harriet Oldenberg and Millie Siever
  • Fourth: Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland

Wednesdays winners were the following:

  • First: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring
  • Second: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schoultz, 
  • Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
  • Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland

