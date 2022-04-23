Editorial Roundup: A complex fix for a crack in the Minnesota justice system

No deaths from COVID-19 complications were reported in the area between Tuesday morning and Thursday, though cases continued their slight upward trajectory.

Steele County recorded the highest number of new cases of the virus with 25 confirmed, and another two were listed as probable. The county has experienced 10,438 total cases, and 62 area residents have died from the coronavirus.

Mower County reported 20 new confirmed cases, while another case was listed as probable. That raises Mower County’s total number of cases to 11,892, 73 of them proving fatal.

Freeborn County health officials recorded 13 confirmed cases, and another two cases were listed as probable. Freeborn County has reported 9,124 total cases, and 74 area residents have died from COVID-19 complications. No one was sent to a hospital for care, and there are 25 active lab-confirmed cases in Freeborn County.

Among the new cases, two were found in teenagers 15 to 19, five cases were discovered in residents in their 30s, two cases were found in people in their 40s, five were discovered in residents in their 60s and one case was found in a patient in their 70s.

Waseca County recorded 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and another case was listed as probable. That raises Waseca County’s total number of cases to 5,557, and 39 area residents have died since the pandemic began.

Faribault County reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19. Faribault County has experienced 3,787 total cases, and 51 area residents have died.

In Minnesota, 3,573 cases were reported Tuesday to Thursday, increasing the state’s total number of cases to 1,433,859. Twenty new deaths were recorded, and there have been 12,492 fatalities since the pandemic began.