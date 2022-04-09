Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To Albert Lea Teacher of the Year Burke Egner.

Congratulations to Albert Lea teacher Burke Egner, who was named Teacher of the Year Wednesday in a ceremony at Albert Lea High School.

Egner is a STEM teacher and the technology integration coach for the district, who also coaches both the middle school and high school robotics teams and the middle school video game club.

He has been in the news recently for the high school robotics team’s success and advancement to the world competition May 5 to 7 in Dallas. Eight hundred other teams from around the world will be there to compete.

Though Egner has only been in the district five years, he is already making waves.

We thank him for his dedication to his students, and congratulate him for making an impact both in and out of the classroom.

We also commend all of the other finalists for this award — and all other teachers. Your efforts do not go unnoticed.

To new Freeborn County District Court Judge Christy Hormann.

We were pleased to see the swearing-in of new Freeborn County District Court Judge Christy Hormann on Friday and welcome her as the first woman to take the bench full-time in our county.

Hormann comes to the position from the Steele County Attorney’s Office, where she worked as chief deputy attorney. She also previously worked in Ramsey County as assistant county attorney and has served on the 3rd Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court and the Steele County Community Corrections Advisory Board.

She replaces Judge Steven Schwab, who retired at the end of March.

We look forward to having Hormann in the position and welcome her to Freeborn County.

To an earlier than average ice-out on Fountain Lake.

The last of the ice melted on Fountain Lake’s Dane Bay on Wednesday, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

According to Mark Malepsy, annual watcher of the lake, the ice-out date was earlier than average (mid-April), though it was behind last year’s date of March 24.

The area saw relatively warm temperatures off and on throughout the winter, even experiencing bouts in the 50s and low 60s in the last couple months.

With the ice now officially out, that’s usually a good sign that warmer weather is here to stay.

Before we know it, summer will be back, and boats will be back out on the lake.