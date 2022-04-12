Elaine Erna Wach, age 83, of Albert Lea, MN, formerly of Wells, died Saturday, April 9th, 2022 at St. John’s The Meadows Assisted Living in Albert Lea, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 at 2:00 PM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, MN, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Visitation is Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells, MN (789 Business Park Drive Wells, MN) and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Interment will be in St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery in Wells, MN. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Elaine was born May 29th, 1938 to Lars and Ruth (Whalen) Mogensen in Wells, MN.

Elaine attended school in Freeborn, MN, graduating high school in 1956. She attended the Rochester School of Nursing, affiliated with St. Mary’s Hospital, graduating in 1957 as an LPN. Elaine was united in marriage to Leo Joseph Wach April 16, 1959 at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells. To this union, Lars was born. Elaine worked at the Wells Medical Clinic from 1959-1987. In her spare time, Elaine enjoyed gardening and after retirement, she and Leo enjoyed wintering in Rockport, TX. Elaine was a former member of the Wells Red Hats and she volunteered for St. Casimir’s Monica duty. She was also a big fan and supporter of the Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps of St. Peter, MN and their drum major, John Mayer.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Leo.

Elaine is survived by son Lars Wach of Inver Grove Heights, MN; brother-in-law, Dale (Marion) Wach of Kasota, MN; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their families.