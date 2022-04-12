March 30, 1926 – April 8, 2022

LAKE MILLS, Iowa – Ellen Bjelland, 96, Lake Mills Care Center, Iowa, died Friday, April 8, in Lake Mills.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 13, at Emmons (Minn.) Lutheran Church. Pastor Ryan Henkel will officiate. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Emmons. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Emmons Lutheran Church window project or Oaklawn Cemetery.

Arrangements by Schott Funeral Home.

