PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of: Jay Terry Hanson, Also known as Jay T.

Hanson, Decedent

Court File No. 24-PR-22-451

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION

OF DESCENT

Lisa Hanson has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on May 9, 2022 at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota by Zoom (see Notice of Remote Hearing Instructions), on this petition. There will be no in person appearances.

The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as proved by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

03/30/2022

Steven R. Schwab

Judge

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Jamie A. Kyllo #59213

Attorney at Law

202 West Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Telephone (507) 373-4680

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 9 and 16, 2022

EST/HANSON, J.