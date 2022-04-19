EST/LEMBKE, G.

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

Estate of Geneva I. Lembke, Decedent

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-22-459

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR SUMMARY

ASSIGNMENT

OR DISTRIBUTION

AND FOR FORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL NOTICE TO CREDITORS-NON

EXEMPT ESTATE

Notice is given that a petition has been filed requesting that the Estate assets be summarily assigned.

The Petition requests the probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Last Will dated March 23, 2007 and separate writings under Minn. Stat. § 524.2-513 (“Will”).

The Petition also requests the appointment of Douglas Lembke, whose address is 1510 Evergreen Bay Lane, Katy, TX 77494 as Personal Representative of the estate in an unsupervised administration. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and if no objections or claims are filed or raised, the Court may issue a decree distributing or assigning the Estate’s assets.

It is Ordered and Notice is now given that the Petition will be heard via zoom on May 3, 2022, at 1:45 PM, by this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007. See notice of remote hearing.

Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Ross L.

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN, 56007

Attorney License No: 0310049

Telephone: (507) 373-6491

FAX: (507) 373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

