Ethel Margaret (Hrabik) Lockman, was born September 14, 1928 in Faribault, MN, but we celebrated her birthday on the 17th for many, many, years until Ethel found her birth certificate, so she celebrated her birthday from Sept- 14 to the 17th.

Ethel died peacefully with the sun shining on her face and surrounded by family at Mercy Hospital, Anoka, on Friday April 8, 2022. Larry passed away on a Friday too.

Ethel married Lawrence (Larry) Lockman on January 7, 1948 in Faribault, MN. They made their home in St Paul/MPLS, then settled in Albert Lea, MN and managed the “Prinzings” fruit market until they closed. Ethel and Larry divorced in 1971 and would later re-marry in 1987 after a 17 year split.

Ethel was remembered working at “The Skyline Supper Club” as a bartender in “Jack’s Disco”. Her nickname there was “Effie” and people loved her excellent customer service and she was proud of that!

Ethel was a sun goddess at an early age and her tireless dedication to bring “life to a garden” that everyone wanted to see and admire. Her honesty and candor, her charming ability to “never age” and she had many talks with granddaughters on how important skincare was and to embrace our good genes! Ethel loved being fashionable by wearing bright colors, matching purses and making her own jewelry to match.

Whenever you called the house no matter if she was feeling blue or in slight pain, she was always so upbeat. Ethel lived life to the fullest, and she loved driving to “Menards” and “The Goodwill” often. She always had a honey do- list for Dave and Dennis, which they both loved helping her out. Ethel was a weather bug as she wrote down the temps everyday and could tell you what the temps were a year ago. Ethel was famous for her potato and Madonna salad, homemade rugs, jewelry, and old time Santa’s formed from porcelain, glass eyes and dog fur. Ethel was loved by whoever met her and people were amazed at her beauty and youthfulness.

Ethel will be truly and deeply missed by her family, son David (Dave) and Kathy Lockman. Daughter, Priscilla Douglas, daughter, Pamela (Pam) and Dennis Schmidt. 9 grandchildren, David (Amy) Lockman, Kelly (Jerry) Randash, Kevin Lockman, Amie (David) Fehn, Michael (Amy) Lockman, Paul Lockman, Rachel Schmidt, Andrea (Elvis) Mitchell, Jessica (Peter) Conway, and 17 great grandchildren, and dear friends Ardie & JoAnn Hoogestraat and dog, Willy Hans.

Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, sisters and brother.