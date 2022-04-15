Freitag will not seek reelection, to retire at end of year

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag announced Friday he will retire at the end of the year.

Freitag said in a press release after 29 years and two months, he decided the time was right for him to retire from both the position and from law enforcement.

Freitag started his law enforcement career in October 1993 as a police officer in Glenville and started working for the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office in July 1995.

He was first elected sheriff in 2014 after defeating then-incumbent sheriff Bob Kindler. He was reelected in 2018.

“I knew the position would be challenging and exciting, but I didn’t know just how rewarding these two terms would be,” Freitag said. “We have accomplished so many things over nearly eight years, and I couldn’t have done it without the excellent staff who’ve been right there with me on so many of our endeavors. I have met many good people over the years, and I hope those friendships carry over into retired life.”

The sheriff said he has enjoyed working with all of the leadership staff, deputies, dispatchers, office support, Albert Lea Police Department and other law enforcement partners.

“It truly has been a privilege to serve the people of our county for so many years,” he said.