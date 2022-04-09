Funk selected for Stillwater superintendent job

The Stillwater Area School Board on Friday night voted unanimously to hire Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk as the district’s next superintendent.

Funk was recently named the 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.

“Dr. Funk has shown our board that he not only meets, but exceeds, the hiring criteria established by our board and stakeholders,” Stillwater Board Chairwoman Alison Sherman said in a statement. “As the new leader of Stillwater Area Public Schools, Dr. Funk will be able to build on the past work and successes the Stillwater Area School District is known for, and he is committed to moving the district forward. We are excited for this next chapter of student achievements to begin.”

The decision is contingent on Funk agreeing to a contract, as well as the results of a background check. The board expects to approve a contract by mid-April. If approved, Funk would begin the new position as superintendent of Stillwater Area Public Schools July 1.