Girls golf finishes tourney in 2nd place

Published 6:17 pm Friday, April 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

The Albert Lea girls golf team participated in the mid-season Big 9 tournament at Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing Thursday, walking away with  second place. 

The Tigers finished with a score of 363. Leading the way for the Tigers was Whitney Mullenbach with an 82, followed by Alyssa Jensen with 85, Ashlyn Berven with 92 and Addison Herr with 104. Rounding out the players for Albert Lea was Ayva Murray with a 105 and Hannah Willner with 113.  

Northfield won the event with a 348.

“This was a great event for us today,” head coach Shawn Riebe said. “We put up a good number for us with a 363. We still just need to get a consistent fourth score and we are right there.

“The girls are playing well right now considering the limited playing time this spring. We are looking forward to building on these successes and giving Northfield another run later in the season.”

More News

Albert Lea boys’ golf team wins Big 9 mid-season tournament

Slight increase in COVID-19 cases continues in area

American Legion awards given

First case of human bird flu infection confirmed in Colorado

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials