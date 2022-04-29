Girls golf finishes tourney in 2nd place

The Albert Lea girls golf team participated in the mid-season Big 9 tournament at Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing Thursday, walking away with second place.

The Tigers finished with a score of 363. Leading the way for the Tigers was Whitney Mullenbach with an 82, followed by Alyssa Jensen with 85, Ashlyn Berven with 92 and Addison Herr with 104. Rounding out the players for Albert Lea was Ayva Murray with a 105 and Hannah Willner with 113.

Northfield won the event with a 348.

“This was a great event for us today,” head coach Shawn Riebe said. “We put up a good number for us with a 363. We still just need to get a consistent fourth score and we are right there.

“The girls are playing well right now considering the limited playing time this spring. We are looking forward to building on these successes and giving Northfield another run later in the season.”