Highway 65 project, detours to begin next week in Albert Lea

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, weather permitting, for the U.S. Highway 65 project in Albert Lea. Work is expected to be complete in October.

The project includes reconstructing the road from Newton Avenue to the Shell Rock River Bridge, repaving the road from Shell Rock River Bridge to Sorenson Road, installing a new traffic signal at Garfield Avenue and improving sidewalks and lighting. Intersections from Garfield Avenue to Prospect Avenue will be improved, including construction of reduced conflict intersections at Prospect Avenue and Morningside Road, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The completed work should improve drainage to reduce flood events and improve safety for pedestrians. Right-angle crashes will be reduced from Garfield to Prospect Avenue through intersection modifications and RCI installations.

Construction will be divided into four stages. People with access questions to a business or home should contact Chris Harber, Ulland Brothers project manager, at 507-383-4986 or charber@ulland.com.

Stage 1

April 25 to mid-May: Culvert replacement between Sorenson Avenue and East Main Street

Traffic will use a detour that includes Blake Avenue

Stage 2

April 25 to early August: Reconstruction from Newton Avenue to Shell Rock River bridge

Traffic will use a detour that includes West Front Street

Stages 3 and 4