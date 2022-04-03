Funeral services for James Leonard “Pat” Lair, age 100, of Albert Lea, will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. Father Kurt Farrell will officiate. Interment will be in St. Theodore Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home; and also one hour prior to the time of the service at the church. Service will be livestreamed from the Bayview Funeral Home Facebook page at https://fb.me/e/4Nm34B3FJ. Sign the guest book at www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Pat went to his Heavenly home peacefully at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at St. John’s–The Woodlands, Albert Lea.

Pat was born on September 18, 1921, to Henry Francis “Frank” and Mary Gertrude “Gert” (Carey) Lair in Albert Lea. He was baptized on September 20, 1921, at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Albert Lea. He graduated from Emmons High School in 1940 and devoted his life to farming.

Pat married Verliss Delphine Lofthus on July 22, 1943, at St. Theodore Catholic Church, celebrating their wedding dinner at the A & W Root Beer Stand. They made their home in rural Emmons from 1943–1949 and moved to their farm in Hayward. Pat retired in 1990 and they moved to Albert Lea.

Pat was well known for his gentle nature, kindness, had a big heart, and loving everyone. He never had a cross word about anyone, he says, “If you can’t say something nice about someone, keep your mouth shut.” Pat enjoyed going up north fishing, play cards, dancing, Jake’s pizza and diet Coke, woodworking, making rosettes and cracker jacks. He served on the boards of Hayward Co-op, Hayward Township, and 27 years for Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

Survivors include children, Jerry (Anita) Lair of Rochester, Tom (Valerie) Lair of Albert Lea, Mark (Audrey) Lair of Ames, Iowa, Loren (Jane) Lair of Hayward,

Linda (Jay) Radue of Prior Lake; daughters-in-law, Kay Lair, Linda (Beyer) Lair; grandchildren, Lori Lair, Scott (Brinda) Lair, Amy (James) Rediske, Kevin (Jen) Lair, Kristin (Erik) Peterson, Todd “T.J.” Lair, Kelly Lair, Alex (Katie) Lair, Brittni Lair, Chad Radue, Nicky (Tyler) Klingson, Heather (Dan) Harms, Allison (Lance) Langer, and Brian (Vivienne) Derck; great-grandchildren, Jeramiah Rediske, Ethan and Jonah Lair, Lucas and Bennett Peterson, Blake DePagter, Kennedy and Brooklyn Salm, Easton Radue, Presley and Shay Klingson, Haley and Tyler Harms, Jordan Langer, Bradley and Nicolas Derck; sister-in-law, Darleen (Kenneth) Lee; and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by his wife, Verliss; sons, James Richard “Jim” Lair and Dennis Allen “Denny” Lair; daughter-in-law, Linda (Lubke) Lair; sisters,

Gertrude Eileen (Lair) Hengesteg, 12-year old Helen Maxine Lair, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” (Lair) Martinson, Margaret Genevieve “Margie” (Lair) MacKay; brothers, William Webster “Bussy” Lair and Francis Leo “Fritz” Lair.

The family extends their gratitude to the staff of St. John’s and St. Croix Hospice for taking such good care of Pat.

The family requests that contributions in memory of Pat go to St. Theodore Catholic Church or St. Croix Hospice or 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Albert Lea/Austin https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=15658&pg=entry .