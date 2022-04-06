Janell R. Johnson, age 91, of Albert Lea, formerly of Rosemount MN, passed away on March 27, 2022.

Janell was born on January 23, 1931, to Arnold and Clara Faleide in Kiester, MN.

Janell worked as a telephone operator for most of her adult life in Minneapolis, Albert Lea and Eagan, MN. Later in life, she worked as a drug store clerk and school bus driver in Rosemount, MN.

She enjoyed listening to music, playing piano and loved to play a good card game with her friends and family.

Janell is survived by her children, Douglas (Jean) Krukowski, Janeen Johnson, and Dennis Johnson; grandchildren, Alex Krukowski (Lauren) and Lauren Krukowski (Viktors Dindzans); great-grandchildren, Stella, Violet and Caroline Krukowski; nieces, Gloria (Tom) Bender, Joanne (Dan) Crager and Karen (Clyde) Redman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Clara Faleide; brother, Allan Faleide; sister-in-law Rose Faleide; husbands, Ted Krukowski, Marvin R. Johnson and nephew, Mark Faleide.

The family would like to provide a special thanks to the staff at Prairie Senior Cottages in Albert Lea and St. Croix Hospice for their gentle and loving care of Janell.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, Albert Lea, MN with visitation beginning at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local food shelf.