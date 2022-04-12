Jean Pearson

Jane Pearson, age 67, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 in the comfort of her own home in New Richland, MN. She was born on January 12, 1955 to Frank and Helen Pearson in Austin, MN. She enjoyed gardening, her church community, and visiting with family and friends. After receiving the diagnosis of COPD in 2009, Jane began living with her daughter, Amy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Helen, nephew, Scott Dirksen, and grandchild, Makio Radke.

Holding Jane’s memory forever in their hearts is her children, Amy Strand (Justin Watkinz) and Matthew Radke, grandchildren, Ali Radke, Brianna Strand (Joshua Jandt), Brendon (Cameryn) Strand, and Brooklyn Strand (Gavyn Pietz); great-grandchildren, Elliot and Hensley(arriving July 2022) Jandt; siblings, Lori Pearson, Mark (Jackie) Pearson, and David Pearson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The celebration of life memorial service for Jane will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Ascension Lutheran Church in Albert Lea with Pastor Mark Boorsma honorably officiating. A gathering of family and friends will take place at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. A private interment will be at Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery in rural Austin, MN.