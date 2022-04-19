Jeffrey L. Thompson

Thompson, Jeffrey L. passed away peacefully on April 6th after a long illness. He was 72, born on July 6, 1949, in Belmond, IA to Ruth and Dwane Thompson. He was preceded in death by his father Dwane Thompson. He is survived by his wife Becky; children, Chris Riemer (Carla), Andrew (Kristen), Marie (Alex), Scott, and Stephanie; grandchildren, Gavin, Julian, Justin, Marlow, and Adelia; mother, Ruth Thompson; sister, Kim and brothers, Terry (Hillary) and Bradley (Linda); brother-in-law, Lowell Bye (Mary); sister-in-law, Lois Moses and nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be at Washburn-McReavy Chapel, 2300 Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington, MN 55431, May 1st from 2 to 4 PM. Memorials to any Food bank or memorial of donor’s choice. Jeff was a loving man with a great sense of humor. He loved his family more than anything and we loved him.