John “Jack” Briggs of Albert Lea, MN passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea.

Jack was born on December 9, 1942, to John and Mary (Laursen) in Albert Lea, MN. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1961. On November 16, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Jan Clark.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapshooting, and golfing. He found great joy in spending time with his family and friends, especially watching his grandchildren grow.

Holding Jack’s memory forever in their hearts is his wife, Jan; daughters, Kelly (Kevin) Swanson of Phoenix, AZ and Jill (Keith) Roos of Argyle, TX; granddaughter Jordan Roos of Argyle, TX; grandsons, Jack Roos of Fargo, ND, and Logan Swanson of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law, Mark (Stacie) Clark and sister-in-law, Joleen Paulson; niece and nephews, Alyssa Paulson, TJ (Nicki) Crim, Tyler (Leah) Clark, and Clark (Heather) Paulson; great-nephews, Charles Paulson and Brooks Clark, and many great and wonderful friends.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary, in-laws, Cleo and Muriel Clark, Jan Clark and brother-in-law, Kevin Paulson.

The celebration of life open house for Jack Briggs will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Green Lea Golf Course,101 E Richway Dr, Albert Lea, MN 56007.