Julie Ann Olson Manuel passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Parkview Care Center in Wells, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Julie was born on May 18, 1956 to George and Floy Olson in Albert Lea, MN.

Julie worked for progress castings for 20 years and then went back to school to become a medical lab technician. She retired from the United Hospital District after 15 years of employment.

Some of Julie’s favorite pastimes were painting, logic puzzles, reading, hiking, camping, and many other activities. But most of all, spending time with her family and friends was dearest to her. She enjoyed great big get togethers with family and friends.

Julie is survived by her son, Joshua Manuel of Germany; daughter, Danielle Manuel of Albert Lea; grandchildren, Austin Manuel and Alysa Manuel; great grandchild, Araceli Gonzalez; siblings, Georgann Trytten of MN, Gloria Olson of MN, Mark (Paula) Olson of MN, Tami (Daniel Davidson) Olson-Davidson of Washington State, Michael Olson; nieces and nephews, Theresa Alberts, Bjorn (Stef) Olson, Christopher (Melissa) Olson, Stephani (Jesse) Harang, Megan and Emily Davidson, Trevor, Shyann, and Gem Olson, great nieces and nephews, Derek and Wyatt Espelien, Jazmine, Gavin, and Gunner Olson, and Alexis, Caitlin, and Clayton Olson and many other loving relatives and friends.

Julie is preceded in death by her grandparents, George H. and Anna Olson, Spencer and Tillie Payne; parents, George Junior and Floy Payne Olson; and brother, Robert Olson.

Special thanks to Mayo Clinic Hospice and Parkview Care Center in Wells for their excellent care of Julie.