Julie Annette Houg passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society in Albert Lea, MN at the age of 59. Julie was born on January 7, 1963 to Kenneth and Janice (Flatness) Houg in Albert Lea, MN. Julie had two sons, Colt, Waseca, MN and Chase, Albert Lea, MN. Julie enjoyed a good laugh, and a competitive card game. She had a kind heart and a free spirit.

Julie is survived by her sons, Colt and Chase, mother Janice, siblings Sue (Mike) Haycraft, Scott Houg, and Jeff (Beth) Houg, and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Julie is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth, niece Jessica, and nephew Ryan.

Services will be held Monday, April 11 at 2pm at First Lutheran Church of Glenville. Interment will be in Glenville First Lutheran Cemetery.