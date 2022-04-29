Karen Jensen

Karen Janice Jensen, age 81 of Albert Lea, MN formerly of Kiester, passed away on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at St John’s Fountain Lake in Albert lea, MN. Visitation will be held Monday, May 2nd 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, with a funeral service starting at 11:00AM at Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells, MN (789 Business Park Drive Wells, MN) with Pastor Scott Olson officiating. Burial will be private with family. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Farming of Yesteryear.

Karen was born July 5th, 1940 in Wells, MN to parents John and Anita (Miller) Janzig. Karen attended country school until 7th grade when she started in Kiester and graduated in 1958. Karen married Don Jensen August 27, 1958 and they made Kiester their home for 59 years with their 6 children. She worked at Doug’s Meat Market in Kiester, MN for many years. After that she went to work at Beyerlys in Lake Mills, IA until her retirement in 2005. Karen and Don enjoyed many years of traveling on cruises and going south for the winter to Arizona and Alabama. She enjoyed making and keeping new friends from her travels. Their favorite trip was to Alaska after Karen’s retirement. Karen was involved with her church Our Saviors Lutheran in Kiester, MN. She and Donnie loved being involved with Farming of Yesteryear, participating in all of the lunches, teas and the big festival in the fall. Karen spent her last years at St. Johns in Albert Lea, MN.

Karen is survived by her children: Mike Jensen of New Hampton, IA, Ranae (JR) Myer of Sparta, WI, Roxanne (Troy) Krautbauer of Janesville, MN, Rita (Bill) Schutter of Leland, IA, and Marcus (Angie) Jensen of Lake Mills, IA. Eight Grandchildren: Lisa (Daymond) Ramsey, Jen (Jake) Weisser, Zakkery (Anne) Reese, Ethan (Samantha) Schutter, Haley Schutter, Tanner Jensen, Spencer Jensen, and Kayler Jensen. Four step-grandchildren: Tanner Greenwood, Drew Greenwood, Madison Krautbauer, David Myer and 6 great-grandchildren. Brothers: Jerry (Lori) Janzig and Jonathan (Tami) Janzig; Brother-in-law Dale Jensen (Pat) and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents John and Anita; sister Vernita Buendorf; brother: John Janzig III; brothers-in-law Darrell Berry and Clifford Buendorf; sister-in-law Jan Berry; her in-laws Edwin and Ruby Jensen; step-mother-in-law Jeanette Jensen and daughter Rhonda Mattick.